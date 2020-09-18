ANC mourns ’selfless leader’ Songezo Mjongile

Cape Town – The ANC has paid tribute to its former provincial secretary in the Western Cape, Songezo Mjongile, after he passed away on Thursday. ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Friday described him as a selfless leader who rose through the ranks of the movement over the years. He died in his Morningside, Johannesburg, home surrounded by his family. Mabe said they learnt late last month that Mjongile had been diagnosed with colon cancer. He said he started his involvement in politics from the ranks of Cosas to the ANC Youth League, the ANC provincial executive committee and the national executive committee.

“Comrade Songezo Mjongile from an early age joined the masses of our people in the struggle against the oppressive apartheid regime.

“He became an activist in the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) and was later elected its president,” said Mabe.

He added that he got involved in other structures of the ANC at national and provincial levels. He served as Western Cape provincial treasurer, then later became its provincial secretary.

Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa said he met Mjongile 33 years ago at the height of the struggle against apartheid. He said he was a committed leader who fought for justice for the people.

He never shied away from debate on issues related to the ANC, said Kodwa.

DA Western Cape provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela also paid tribute to Mjongile. He said they were saddened at his death.

Madikizela said despite their political differences, they had “a very cordial and civil relationship.”

Political Bureau