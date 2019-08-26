Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC study group on defence and military veterans on Monday said it was "shocked" by reports of the burnt body of a SANDF member being found in a car boot. "We condemn this senseless killing and other acts of violence against our country’s soldiers, who have been deployed to our communities in the Cape Flats with the objective to maintain peace and safeguard the rule of law," said Thabo Mmutle on behalf of the study group.

He said the group welcomed the arrests already made by the South African Police Services (SAPS) who were accused of the crime and called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to work with police to ensure the perpetrators met the full force of the law.

"Gang violence has claimed the lives of too many people in our communities and has to be brought to an end. Therefore, we urge members of the community to assist and support the SANDF and the SAPS in efforts to bring about an end to this violence, by reporting incidents of violence against soldiers and other law enforcement agencies, to the nearest police station."

Mmutle sent condolences to the soldier's family and friends and to the SANDF.

African News Agency (ANA)