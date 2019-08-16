Lerumo Kalako, left, is congratulated by Nomvula Mokonyane after he was named the convenor of the ANC Western Cape's interim provincial committee. Ronalda Nalumango, centre, is the new coordinator. File photo: Courtney Africa African News Agency (ANA).

PORT ELIZABETH - The ANCWL provincial task team has welcomed the appointment of an interim provincial committee (IPC), which ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has announced earlier this week. “We are optimistic about the rebuilding of our organisation in the Western Cape. We believe the full list of IPC members adheres to the ANC Constitutional provision in Rule 6.1, which says that in terms of gender representation, women must make up 50% of all decision making structures,” it said in a statement.

“We also believe that the new leadership has the potential and capacity to rebuild the organisation without fear or favour. The IPC must ensure the character of the ANC espoused in Rule 3 of the ANC Constitution is upheld and that structures are vibrant and in touch with the needs of our communities,” the ANCWL said.

The league expressed its confidence in the ANC Western Cape IPC and called on all its members to work hard to rebuild the organisation in the province.

“The ANCWL is looking forward to forging unity between the ANC and the ANCWL. We wish this IPC well as they prepare to rebuild the ANC into a truly non-racial, non-sexist and democratic liberation movement.”

