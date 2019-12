Anger as cops accused of beating, throwing disabled Cape man out of window









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA). A Hanover Park family has opened a criminal case after a mentally disabled man was allegedly beaten up by cops and thrown out of a two-storey window. The angry family of Abdullah Dollie, 40, says he was left with a broken leg, broken arm and lacerations on his face after plunging from the council flat in Walvis Court. His friend and witness, Bassier Ras, 45, says a group of men were inside the flat when they heard police rushing up the stairs. “It is my brother’s flat and sometimes we smoke dagga there,” Ras admits. “We weren’t smoking that time but the one guy who is bang of police jumped out of the window.

Beating

“The police came and started beating all of us.

“They took my brother, Ebrahiem, and wanted to know where the money was.

“We don’t know what money they wanted but they took Ebrahiem and put a plastic sakkie over his head and tied the bag with a cord.

“They made a hole and sprayed pepper spray in the bag and he fell over.”

Bassier says as officers shocked him with a taser, he saw them hit Abdullah and throw him out of the window.

“Then they made us clean up the blood in the flat and sign some papers; we were too bang so we just signed and then they left,” he says.

Abdullah’s mother Mymoena Dollie, 66, says the cops sent her to Philippi SAPS where her son was being held.

“I showed them his papers, that he isn’t lekker, and I look after him because of his disability.”

His family rushed him to Heideveld Emergency Centre where X-rays showed he had broken bones.

“We opened the case because we don’t understand how they can just throw someone out of a window,” says Mymoena.

A spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Sontaga Seisa, says he is “waiting on feedback” before he can comment on the case.

