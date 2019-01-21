A group of mothers is calling authorities at a Cape Flats school ‘racist’ after none of their daughters were accepted. Picture: Jack Lestrade

Cape Town - A group of mothers is calling authorities at a Cape Flats school ‘racist’ after none of their daughters were accepted, despite them living in the same street as the school. Rozetta Wilskut, 52, of Factreton, says she has been battling to have her daughter enrolled at Windermere High School but her child is still at home, although school started three weeks ago.

Rozetta claims the school chooses “black pupils from other communities”, leaving no room for children living in the Kensington and Factreton areas.

Rozetta, together with four other moms whose children are supposed to start Grade 8 this year, says they have been at the school since last year September for enrolment and have even lodged complaints with the Western Cape Education Department.

“The person who deals with enrolment promised me that my child’s name was on the list, and I mean why would I buy her school clothing?” she asks.

“He knew I only had a R300 for registration and that I would be paying the additional R300 a few days later. But the school started and he said there is no place for her, while accepting pupils from other communities.

“I am not racist, but why is this school taking on children even up until last week from areas like Langa?

“My child has been offered a place at a school in Cape Town (CBD) but how does she get there when I am unemployed, and here is a school right on my doorstep.”

But WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, says the parents enrolled their children too late. “If you apply late then you are not guaranteed your school of choice. The school is full. The numbers at the school confirm this.

“The District is aware of the learners and will assist in providing alternatives.

“However, there is no relation to race at all in terms of their application.”

Daily Voice