Another Cape Town kidnapping: Girl, 5, snatched

Cape Town - A five-year-old girl was snatched while on her way to school in Gatesville, Athlone, on Friday. According to information, Abidah Dehkta was snatched while seated in a vehicle in Amber Court.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Gatesville Neighbourhood chairperson Fowzia Veerasamy said two men held up the driver and grabbed the little girl from the passenger seat. She said the girl’s lift club arrived at Amber court at about 7.20am to pick her up. “This is when two armed men held the driver at gunpoint, and took his cellphone and keys, and grabbed the child. He put her in a white double cab bakkie,” Veerasamy told the publication.

According to information received by IOL, the two African men who snatched the child fled in the direction of Gugulethu. Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said no information would be divulged due to the sensitivity of the incident. “The incident in Gatesville this morning, Friday,4 November 2022, is under police investigation. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, this office will not divulge any information that might jeopardise the investigation,” says Swartbooi.

Police have urged anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 0860 010 111. Last month, Ukrainian national Anichka Penev was kidnapped in broad daylight from her yellow Audi R8 after being ambushed by unknown assailants. Video footage of the 35-year-old Penev being snatched in front of Nioro Plastics in Ipswich Road in Blue Downs went viral on social media platforms.

In September, Lukhololwam Mkontwana from Nyanga was kidnapped by unknown men who later demanded a ransom of R100 000 from the mother, who paid just R1 000 of the money. Days later, the eight-year-old boy’s body was found near the Siqalo informal settlement. In August, six-year-old Shahnawaz Asghar was snatched by unknown assailants in front of his home by unknown assailants as he was heading to school.