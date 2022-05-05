Another delay in the Charné Viljoen murder case

Cape Town - The family of slain Charne Viljoen were served with another delay as the case against her alleged killer was postponed yet again. Viljoen, 21, was stabbed to death on Monday, May 3, 2021 outside a shopping complex in Saxon Sea, in Atlantis, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, Owen Steenberg.

Steenberg is also alleged to have stabbed one of Viljoen’s male friends on Friday, April 30, prior to her death. Viljoen and Steenberg have a three-year-old son. The young mother is alleged to have filed charges against her ex-boyfriend days prior to her death. Owen Steenberg is alleged to have murder his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Charne Viljoen. File Picture Steenberg made his court appearance in the Atlantis Regional Court on Wednesday where he faces charges of intimidation, attempted murder and murder.

Last year, he abandoned his bail application. This was welcomed by community members who handed over a petition to the court with over 20 000 signatures opposing his release. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was postponed for an attorney for Steenberg to come on record.

The matter was postponed until May 18. Earlier this week, Viljoen’s heartbroken family held a vigil in her memory after the one year anniversary of her death. Family, friends and community members visited the area and lit candles where the young mom lost her life.

Atlantis residents have called for justice to be served in this senseless murder. [email protected] IOL