Another off-duty cop killed in Cape Town

Cape Town - Police closed down Victoria Street in Parow on Tuesday after one of their own was gunned down in a driveway. Off-duty officer Sergeant Faizal Adams, 41, a married father of two from Mitchells Plain was found in a silver vehicle.

Adams was stationed at Parliament. Speaking to the media, his devastated sister, Fariedah Dinnie said they had just received a call to say her brother was shot. “They phoned us to say my brother drove home from work and he was shot and they don’t exactly know who did it,” Dinnie said.

At the time she, and her mother Abeeda Dinnie had not seen Adams yet. According to family, Adams was visiting his cousin at the time of the fatal incident. According to sources who spoke to IOL, the house Sergeant Adams was shot at is allegedly linked to a notorious Cape Town gang.

The shooting is alleged to be a failed gang hit. Sources further stated there were three occupants in a blue VW Golf with red windows who perpetrated the hit. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the incident.

“This office can confirm an incident this afternoon where a 41-year-old off duty police sergeant stationed at Parliament was shot and killed in Victoria Street, Parow. “Arrests are yet to be made and the motive is yet to be established. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by the DPCI (The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation),” Traut said.

This is the second police officer to be murdered in the Cape Metro for the month. Sergeant Andile Sirhunu, 35, who was stationed at Lentegeur Police station was allegedly hijacked and shot in Eerste River during the early hours of the morning on September 2. According to police, Sergeant Sirhunu was shot in his neck and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment where he died due to the extent of his injuries.

The DPCI (Hawks) are currently investigating a case of murder. Another source within the police told IOL officers are on edge. “This is the second colleague we have lost in less than a week. Everyone is nervous. Yes, we go out to serve and protect daily. But, we’re starting to wonder if it’s even worth it now as colleagues are falling like flies,” the source said.