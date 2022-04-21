Another postponement in Modack corruption case

Cape Town - The case against controversial businessman and alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has been postponed in the Cape Town Regional Court once again. Modack has been implicated in a corruption scandal with former Cape Town Central Station Commander Brigadier Kolindren Govender.

He is charged with 51 counts of corruption. The matte,r which was postponed in November 2021, was set down for plea and trial. However, the court has granted another postponement. According to the State, Modack and his two companies, AMG Auto CC and Peuxon Properties (Pty) Ltd, are alleged to have paid Govender more than R146 000 in gratuity.

It is alleged that Govender intervened several times to ensure that businessman Nazeem Saait, linked to Modack, was not arrested for the theft of a luxury German vehicle, reckless and negligent driving and that junior police officers used State resources to look for and return a stolen vehicle belonging to Modack. It is alleged that Govender instructed his subordinate, who was the investigating officer in the stolen vehicle case, not to hand over the copy of a founding statement of the criminal case to a warrant officer from the Paarl Vehicle Identification Section. The warrant officer was instructed to leave the Mercedes-Benz at the premises and not seize it, stating the matter had already been investigated by his office. The vehicle was never recovered after Govender’s interference.

On August 6, 2013, Saait was arrested on charges of negligent and reckless driving, along Main Road, in Woodstock. He was arrested after a high-speed chase involving police and a black Mercedes Benz he was driving. Saait was never booked into Woodstock police station cells on the charges after Govender intervened once again.

The state further alleges that, in 2021, police officers stationed at Cape Town Central Police Station were ordered by Govender to recover a missing vehicle, which belonged to Modack. A police officer is alleged to have acted on a seizure warrant he obtained for Modack, and seized a Land Rover using State resources. The vehicle was allegedly handed over to Modack without following due processes.

Previously, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, said none of the recovered vehicles were processed through the SAPS records, nor were police dockets opened or registered in any of the alleged incidents. Modack is said to have made 51 electronic payments to Govender between November 27, 2011, and August 25, 2013, which ranged between R1 000 and R6 000. “The case has been postponed until June 17, 2022 for consultation between the accused and his legal representative,” Ntabazalila said.

Modack is currently behind bars. He has also been implicated in a number of other cases where he faces an array of charges which include tax fraud, murder and conspiracy to commit murder. [email protected]