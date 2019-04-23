Cape Town - Four suspects were arrested and large quantities of drugs and a firearm were seized in the Cape Town suburbs Plumstead and Southfield by Anti Gang Unit members on Monday, the Western Cape police said.



"In a targeted raid, AGU members with much needed intelligence pounced on two residences in Plumstead. In one dwelling in Normandy Village, police members arrested three suspects aged 33, 35 and 36 for possession of a prohibited firearm, ammunition and dealing in drugs," police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

The confiscated items are 370 Ecstacy tablets, 34 live rounds of 9mm firearm, 3 X 9mm firearm magazines, 1 Vector Z88 firearm, a large quantity of different sizes of plastic bags and one o ne business transaction book.

Potelwa said: "As part of the same raid, in the second dwelling in Gull Road in Southfield, AGU members arrested another suspect aged 36 for dealing in drugs. Items confiscated include the following 1 544 Ecstacy tablets, t hree large containers of dagga and just over j ust over R51 000 cash."

The suspect will face charges of dealing in drugs.

All arrested suspects will appear in court on Tuesday. Further investigations into whether the suspects could be linked to other crimes continue.

"The unrelenting efforts of the unit are commended by SAPS management in creating safety within Cape Town communities," Potelwa said.



