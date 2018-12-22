Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Cape Town - A sought after alleged gang member accused of terrorising numerous Cape communities has finally been arrested. The 26-year-old gang member was arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit detective team on Friday night at an estate in Paarl.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, the suspect was believed to have been behind a number of incidents in Cape Flats communities such as Lavender Hill and Steenberg where he attacked fellow gang members and ordinary citizens.

"With the unit hot on the heels of the suspect, he had been on the run for some time. Meanwhile shooting incidents in the Lavender Hill area had somewhat subsided," Van Wyk said.

The suspect was wanted in connection with nine murder charges, 12 attempted murder charges, one housebreaking with the intent to kill charge, one robbery charge, three assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm charges and three Possession of Firearms and ammunition charges among others.

Van Wyk said more charges could be added with further analysis of other dockets.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt General Khombinkosi Jula hailed the arrest by the unit as a step in the right direction towards defeating the scourge of gang violence.