A 26-year-old suspect was arrested in Hanover Park, Cape Town after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. PHOTO: SAPS

Cape Town - A 26-year-old suspect was arrested in Hanover Park, Cape Town, after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, Western Cape police said on Thursday. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the suspect was arrested by Anti-Gang Unit members in Lancery Walk, Hanover Park, when members were on patrol in the area.

“Anti-Gang Unit members were on patrol when the suspect’s suspicious behaviour gave him away. He was approached and searched, which led to the discovery of a .38 Special revolver without a serial number and five rounds of ammunition,” Traut said.

Once charged, the suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court for the possession of a prohibited firearm.

African News Agency (ANA)