Anti-gang unit sergeant bust for alleged corruption

POLICE in Cape Town have arrested one of their own on charges of corruption. A 46-year-old police sergeant attached to the anti-gang unit (AGU) is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of corruption.

The officer was arrested yesterday by members of the anti-corruption unit. Provincial police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk said the sergeant was arrested after information was received that he requested a sum of money to arrange that a suspect in a murder case he was investigating was released on bail. “An undercover operation was held and the money was handed over to him. He was arrested at Wynberg Court after the money was found in his possession.

“Corruption among our ranks will be fought with all our might, as we will not allow a few bad apples to tarnish the good name of the SAPS,” Van Wyk said. Police management strongly encourages the public to make use of the corruption hotline on 0800 701 701 to report any form of corruption so that an investigation can be launched. It said the community is entitled to be served and protected by police officials with integrity who will not succumb to crime and corruption.