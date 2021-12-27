Archbishop Desmond Tutu's funeral to take place on New Year’s Day

CAPE TOWN - The funeral of one of South Africa’s greatest icons, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, will take place on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Tutu died on Sunday at the age of 90.

The Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba will lead Tutu’s funeral, which will be taking place at St George’s Cathedral. A number of events have been confirmed for the week of mourning. The bells of St George’s Cathedral will be rung daily for 10 minutes, starting at midday, from Monday to Friday, in honour of Tutu.

On Monday, the City of Cape Town announced it will be hosting an inter-faith service in honour of Tutu at the City Hall. On Thursday evening, the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation will host an intimate evening with the friends of the Arch and his wife. Details will be announced at a later stage. On Friday, Tutu will lie in state in St George’s Cathedral.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere. pic.twitter.com/qiiwtw8a5B — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 26, 2021 Tributes for Tutu have poured in from around the globe. Former US President Barack Obama posted a picture of himself hugging Tutu and paid tribute to Tutu, saying he and his wife, Michelle, will miss him dearly. “Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others.

“A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the Struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere. “He never lost his impish sense of humour and willingness to find humanity in his adversaries, and Michelle and I will miss him dearly.” One of the greatest most peaceful Souls has left the planet. A hope giver, peace maker, justice warrior. Thank you Archbishop Desmond Tutu 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/HzyZHKiMef — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 26, 2021 Oprah Winfrey also paid tribute to the Arch with a beautiful photo of the pair.

“One of the greatest most peaceful Souls has left the planet. A hope giver, peace maker, justice warrior. Thank you Archbishop Desmond Tutu [sic].” In a statement released on Sunday, Dr Mamphela Ramphele, co-chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust, and Niclas Kjellström-Matseke, chairperson of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, expressed sincere appreciation for the outpouring of love, respect and condolences that followed the Arch’s passing. [email protected]