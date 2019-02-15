The Department of Defence (DOD) and the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) will host the Armed Forces Day Celebration 2019. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Armed Forces Day will kick off with an opening ceremony at the Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Saturday, starting 9am. Lieutenant-general Vusi Masondo, SANDF's chief of staff, will officially open the event at the fan park, according to a statement issued by defence corporate communications on Friday.

Activities will include aerobatic displays by the Super Falcons, static displays of state-of-the-art military hardware, a free falling demonstration by paratroopers, rapid bridge building demonstrations by army engineers and a mock attack demonstration by air and ground based elements.

Also on the agenda will be a gun run, sword drills, precision drills, a hostage release demonstration and a martial arts demonstration.



There will also be a static displays of military equipment, live arena military demonstrations and presentations of career opportunities and recruitment prospects for soldiers until 19 February, at the stadium.

African News Agency (ANA)