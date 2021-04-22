Armed robbery at Brackenfell mall

Cape Town – Police are hunting six suspects after an armed robbery at the Cape Gate Mall in Brackenfell last night.

The suspects targeted Foschini, American Swiss and Markhams around 6.40pm, threatening employees, holding a staff member hostage and breaking display glasses. All the shops were closed immediately and the entrances to the shopping centre were blocked.

They allegedly fled in a black Nissan Navara (CCD registration) with an undisclosed amount of cellphones.

’’A case of business robbery has been opened for investigation after six suspects perpetrated a business robbery at a shop in a mall in Brackenfell,’’ Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement on Thursday.

’’According to information, the suspects armed with hammer and firearm entered the shop and threatened the employees and broke display glasses.

’’They fled the scene with undisclosed amount of cellular phones. The police are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book.’’

An employee at the Cape Gate said on social media that their shift had ended about 15 minutes before the shooting, which led to them “hiding in the office”.

Tummy in all kinds of knots tonight. Robbery at Cape Gate mall earlier...the staff limnos bakery kept us calm and safe...by locking their doors👌 — jasmin joy🌼 (@meyerjj) April 21, 2021

IOL