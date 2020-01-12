One suspect, a man in his 40s, was killed and two others injured on Saturday morning following an armed robbery at a shop on the Strand Main Road. File photo: ER24

Cape Town - One suspect, a man in his 40s, was killed and two others injured on Saturday morning following an armed robbery at a shop on the Strand Main Road in Strand, Western Cape. ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 10h00 to find the local authorities already in attendance.

The body of a suspect, a man in his 40s, was found lying in the gutter of the road. Assessments showed that the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his neck and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

A second suspect, a man, had sustained a gunshot wound to his arm. He was treated and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

An elderly woman, who had been in the shop at the time of the robbery, had sustained injuries to her waist when she was pushed over. She was treated and transported by another service to a nearby hospital.