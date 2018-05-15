Cape Town - A 31-year-old man from Nyanga in Cape Town was arrested on Tuesday evening following a shooting incident on Delft taxi rank last Friday when two people were shot dead and two others seriously injured, police said on Wednesday

SAPS Western Cape spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said: "Organised Crime detectives supported by Public Order Police members embarked on a tracing operation last night. They arrested a 31-year-old suspect from Nyanga and seized a firearm with rounds of ammunition."

The firearm's serial number was filed off but was, however, sent for ballistic testing.

"The suspect will appear in court soon on double murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm as well as ammunition charges," Traut said.

Police are still searching for another suspect in the shooting which is believed to be part of ongoing conflict in the taxi industry.

African News Agency/ANA