Artist, 79, charged with rape and grooming of 11-year-old girl gets bail of R5 000

CAPE TOWN – A 79-year-old man who faces charges of rape, sexual assault and grooming of an 11-year-old girl was granted R5 000 bail in the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court. The accused, who cannot be named at this stage, is said to be a popular painter in the Redelinghuys area.

The court granted bail with strict conditions attached. According to the Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, the court had ordered the accused to move out of the area. “Conditions attached to the bail include that the accused must not be in contact with any State witness, must reside at Eden Mews in Brackenfell, must not enter the area of Redelinghuys, must not enter Piketberg unless for court appearances (and) is placed under 24-hour house arrest and correctional supervision,” Ntabazalila said.

This comes after the accused was arrested on Monday, April 18, 2022, after the 11-year-old victim came forward about the assault which allegedly occurred the week before. According to residents, children from the farming community always sought guavas at the man’s house, and this is apparently how he got to know them. It seems the community had suspected the man of engaging in sexual conduct with children. However, these suspicions could never be verified.

The case has been postponed for further investigation until May 24. [email protected] IOL