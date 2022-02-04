Artist aims to inspire, preserve the memory of indigenous people

Cape Town - An artist who only started sharing his work six years ago is encouraging others to step out into the light. Terence Visagie, 53, originally from the Northern Cape, hopes his artwork inspires others who may feel doubtful of their talent to shine.

“I have also loved drawing. I came to Cape Town from Upington to study and started in law, did development administration and worked for the then Coloured Affairs. I worked for the provincial municipality, but my love for drawing and art was always there. “I did an animation course which opened my eyes to the realisation I am not up for government work. “Animation gave me technical skills, and I realised there’s a craft and started following it at that stage,” Visagie told IOL.

While working full time, he continued to pursue his love for art and brushed up on his skills as time went by. He started to attend a live drawing group in Observatory, and Visagie said this was a turning point for him. “I started late in life and always thought I didn't have the spark to be an artist until I met like-minded people. The live drawing group was a blessing to me as it was a group of like-minded people who could assist and guide each other. About six years ago, I started sharing my work on Facebook and got a nice amount of feedback,” he said.

Visagie said he is an impressionist as his work is inspired by what he feels through colour and paint. “I paint from my imagination which is quite difficult, but it’s the challenge I set out for myself.” He is also passionate about preserving the memory of the indigenous people of South Africa.

“I feel the need to show our indigenous people, and I am doing this through art. I aim to showcase the indigenous people and our culture and hope to add to the collective story that we look at ourselves with magical eyes,” he said. Visagie has recently had an exhibition of his work of indigenous people at the Koena Art Institute in Observatory. He said he loved the exhibition as it was a gallery run by an individual of indigenous descent.

“I had quite a successful exhibition. People from all walks of life attended the exhibitions, and it made me feel even more comfortable. “My message to aspiring artists: Try to find a tribe to paint or draw with early on. It will help you on your journey,” he added. [email protected]