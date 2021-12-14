Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux dedicates her doctorate to the voiceless

Cape Town – On Monday, the first woman to be CEO of the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town, Marlene le Roux, received an Honorary Doctorate in Education from Stellenbosch University (SU) and her powerful acceptance speech tugged at everyone’s heart strings. SU conferred honorary doctorates on six outstanding individuals who had made valuable contributions in the fields of medicine, literature, the performing arts, business, science, education and community development.

Le Roux is also the chairperson of the Afrikaans Language and Culture Association (ATKV) board of directors, and well-known advocate for Afrikaans, culture, youth and persons with disabilities. She started her career as a music teacher on the Cape Flats, joined the Artscape Theatre in 2001 as the director of audience development and education. She went on to change the face of Artscape’s audiences, artists, and programming, and has been steadfast in empowering and supporting disadvantaged groups in finding fulfilling careers in the arts. In her speech, she commemorated the centenary of the birth of Afrikaans poet, P J Philander and recited one of his poems, and thanked the university management for their hard work and bestowing this honour upon her.

Arts Cape CEO, Marlene le Roux received an Honorary Doctorate in Education from Stellenbosch University. Photo: Jeffrey Abrahams “What a special honour it is that Stellenbosch University deemed me worthy of this award. I accept this on behalf of so many disadvantaged women, persons with disabilities and also people who have no voice in life. I started my life in what can be seen as a cycle where you are born into poverty and would ultimately die in poverty,” Le Roux said. She said she could never have imagined in her wildest dreams she would be standing on the podium receiving such a prestigious award. Le Roux honoured her parents, both biological and non-biological, for rearing her and while suffering at the hands of the apartheid regime, knew the importance of education.

Originally from Wellington, she said her loving and supportive community stood by her regardless and because of this, she could now give back to others. She said at three months old she contracted poliomyelitis which left her with a weakened leg and despite her disability, people believed in her. She also honoured the fact that she could receive her education in her home language – Afrikaans. “The most important time in our lives is now. Yes, especially now, in the midst of a pandemic.

“Today, we still live in a marginalised world and the challenge of poverty in our country is just growing greater. The question begs. Where do we stand now? “We can’t merely speak of hope – we have to take action. “We, as graduates, are unbelievably privileged,” Le Roux said.

Celebrating Artscape’s 50th anniversary, she said she has had the privilege of seeing the institution transform before her eyes. She said the arts walk hand in hand with education, but more so, it nourishes the soul and spirit. “Hope and words like “Ubuntu” can only remain hollow words if our policy does not speak to a daughter from Hawston or Wellington, Kayamandi or Saron. If a disabled girl's wish cannot come true, such words are not worth it,” Le Roux said.

She called for equal education and said the time to inspire through action is now. “We are, however, still trapped in the ego of our privileged humanity. I plead for equal education and for breaking down our geographical past. “Our tertiary institutions have to make training programmes available on which to build to bring our youth together.

“The youth have to be stimulated with cognitive development, visionary and creative thoughts. Today new leaders will receive their degrees. “There is a huge task placed on their shoulders, because we expect of them to really care, and create and implement policies which can create opportunities for people – opportunities for people to not only fulfil their role in the country, but to also contribute to the economy. And yes, it has to be policies that will create opportunities even for the poorest daughter of a farm worker, one who might even be disabled, to live her life to the fullest,” Le Roux said. She also emphasises that the university is surrounded by farming areas where children with big dreams come from and said it has the power to empower those same children.