As temperatures are expected to soar, City of Cape Town goes on alert for busy weekend ahead

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies will be on high alert as it prepares for what could be potentially be a busy weekend with soaring temperatures. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith said that with good weather predicted for the weekend, it was expected people would be flocking to the many public spaces and beaches.

“We’re also mindful that the matric results are being released, and while it will be cause for celebration for many, we urge our young people to do so responsibly. “While we’ve often cautioned against the introduction and consumption of alcohol in public spaces, the confiscation statistics over the past festive season once again show a very high level of disregard for the law,” Smith said. He said during the festive season, enforcement staff confiscated 12 366 bottles of alcohol which amounted to just under 7 000 litres.

“That’s just 754 bottles fewer than what was confiscated in the 2019/20 festive season, before the Covid-19 pandemic,” Smith said. The City of Cape Town is appealing to all residents and visitors to be vigilant at all times, to stay on the right side of the law, and to adhere to the instructions given by enforcement and emergency services staff. [email protected]