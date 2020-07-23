Atlantis family says security guards killed their son

Cape Town - An angry Atlantis family wants answers from a private security company in Table View after their son was allegedly beaten to death by guards for scratching in a bin. The heartbroken mother of Thahier Angus, 34, said they got a shock when neighbours came to ask if they knew their son was dead. Mom Aziza, 62, says her son had been going to the affluent suburb twice a week for over five years look for goods he can resell, in order to earn an income for his eight-year-old son, Tourique. “He always went on a Tuesday and Thursday night because that is when the people put their bins out,” says Aziza. “He would always come home with broken stuff like microwaves that he fixes at home and sells in Atlantis for a piece of bread and so on.”

She says on Thursday he left home shortly after 6pm and she became worried when he did not return.

A witness, who was at the scene, told the Daily Voice that Table View cops were called to Overbosch Close shortly after 2am on Friday where they found Thahier lying dead in a driveway.

“You could see there was a bin there that he was scratching in,” says the source.

“He had been beaten and had marks on his face and blood was coming from his ear. His one hand was also handcuffed. The guards told the cops that he got out of hand and there was a fight.”

Aziza says the investigating officer told the family there were two suspects.

“He said yes, two security [guards]. They said it was Avid Security, a new company. He confirmed Thahier died as a result of a beating. The detective confirmed he had handcuffs on.

“I just want to ask, why did you do that to my son? He was a breadwinner, a father, a son,” the crying woman explains.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirms that a murder investigation is under way, but says no arrests have been made as yet.

Advocate Bruce Hendricks, who is representing Avid Security, confirms their officers were on the scene, but denies that they hit Thahier or acted unlawfully: “I can confirm that the officers responded to a possible house break-in from a client in Overbosch. None of them assaulted him or injured him.”

