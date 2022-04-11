Atlantis family seek assistance as diabetic relative missing for eight days

A FAMILY from Atlantis is seeking assistance from the public in locating their relative who has disappeared without a trace. Michael Atson, 32, from Avondale is being sought by his family after he left the house on Sunday, April 3, and was never seen again.

His family is extremely concerned for his health as he is a type 1 diabetic. His niece, Samantha, who has been living with the family for many years said his relatives were at their wits’ end as they continue to search for Michael non-stop. “He left the house on that Sunday between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

“My mother and I were having a discussion and he just walked out. “Michael also suffers from depression due to his diabetes diagnosis. “He left the house without his phone. The longer he is away the more our fears grow,” she told IOL.

Michael, who is dependent on insulin three times a day, went into a deep depression after his diagnosis after his whole lifestyle had to change due to the illness. His niece said he has never been this long without insulin. “The longest he has been without insulin is two days when the hospital did not have stock.

“We are extremely concerned. “As a close-knit family this has really hit us hard. “We have been looking for him every day but our funds are depleted and petrol is expensive.

“His mother has taken the bus to Table View to search for him there as he may have been spotted in the area,” Samantha said. The family’s biggest fear is that Michael slips into a coma or worse – that he dies. “Michael has to eat and take his insulin regularly. We are worried because he ends up in hospital at least once a month, the latest hospital visit was on March 21,” she explained.

The family are urging anyone who may have seen him to contact the police. “We just want him to come home. If he chooses he does not want to come home, we just need to know that he is safe and need for him to get his medication,” Samantha added. The family who have flooded social media in search of Michael said they have refrained from using their personal numbers for people to contact as they have been getting fake leads and one person going as far as to video call them while playing with his genitalia.