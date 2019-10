Atlantis NPO empowers people with disabilities









Kelly-Jane Turner Orion Organisation is a non-profit in Atlantis that allows people with disabilities from all ages to fulfill their purpose in the community.

The organisation has been around for almost 40 years and currently serves 178 people with disabilities.

It offers a variety of structured programs and facilities such as the Children's Day Care Centre, Art Centre, Business Development and Sport & Recreation Centre.





“The objective of Orion is not to keep people on our property but to develop everybody from the children right up until the adults in the work centre so that they can move on either to a different schooling environment or as in the case with the adults they can work in the open labour market,” said staff member Veronica Pronk.





The art centre showcases the exceptional talent of persons with disabilities, and is mentored by well-known Cape Town artist Richard Scott.





“We’re training these guys to produce art of a quality that can be sold to the public and that they could make a potential career going forward,” said Pronk.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Kelly-Jane Turner/SAPA+