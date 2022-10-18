Atlantis rapper wins prestigious Sportscene Put Me On 2022 competition

Cape Town - He may be from a small town just outside Cape Town, but this local rapper from Atlantis has made it big after winning a prestigious music competition. Denzel Paulsen, 27, from Avondale has had a love for music since a young age.

Story continues below Advertisement

Just last week, this new kid on the block brought the heat in one of Mzansi’s biggest streetwear retailer, Sportscene’s annual Put me On (PMO) annual competition. With over 4 000 entries from across the country vying for the PMO2022 crown, the lyrics of Paulsen, stage name Denzel The Artist, proved to be the hottest to hit the stage. Denzel The Artist from Atlantis is taking the rap world by storm. Picture: supplied The competition finals, which took place at the Sportscene store in Sandton City Mall in Johannesburg, were judged by Youngsta CPT, Kay Faith, Zoocci Coke Dope and guest judge Blxckie.

Speaking to IOL, Paulsen said his eldest brother introduced him to rap music. “I discovered my passion for music at age 8. My eldest brother introduced me to the genre and rappers he listened to growing up. I knew then that a rapper was what I wanted to become. Denzel The Artist from Atlantis is taking the rap world by storm. Picture: Sportscene / Marlon Du Plooy “Music to me means forever. And when I say forever, I mean, music will always be part of people’s lives because it’s something you live and it’s part of your daily routine. Music has the ability to help you with anything you’re going through, whether you’re a listener or a creator,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Paulsen, who is married and a father of three boys, said entering the PMO2022 and winning it was a highlight in his career. “It was amazing to be able to showcase my talent/music at that level and be introduced to some of the best artists/producers in the country. At the same time, it was definitely stressful and had me feeling all types of emotions, but that’s only because it meant so much not only for me but each contestant who entered the competition. “When we entered Put Me On 2022 and received the news that we made it to top 30, the main thing was always to showcase that we are different. We decided to perform ‘Off-topic’, a track off my latest EP (‘Trust Fund Baby’), which is a very intimate track that some would maybe not consider performing in a competition, but we chose it because of its content and intensity.

Story continues below Advertisement

“With everything more or less playing out how we expected, and us knowing that we now have the judges’ attention, we decided to perform our higher energy production track for the Top 10 leg of the competition,” Paulsen told IOL. Finalists for 2022 were Ayanda King, Bad Milk, Bea, Denzel The Artist, Golden Raps, Hailo, Jayy T Kumkani, Kenji TMZ, Leezy Lindokuhle and Venusraps. He said his lyrics come from a real place as he raps about his experiences, good or bad, where he comes from, and what he sees within his community.

“My goal is always to write material that the next person can relate to. Sometimes I write music to express how I feel, and to help me deal with whatever I am going through. Like therapy. That then ties in with ‘music is forever’ like I mentioned,” he explains. Paulsen was speechless when they announced the winner. He walked away with R30 000 in cash, R50 000 in Puma merchandise, a fully produced single with a top producer, a music video, and an all-expenses-paid international trip to one of the world’s biggest festivals. While he is still floating on cloud nine, Paulsen said the next thing for him is growing.

“By saying growth, what I mean is growth mentally, physically, and emotionally. “In the end, everyone just wants to reach their maximum potential of themselves and reaching that, that would help me reach much more people and change much more lives,” Paulsen told IOL. His message to aspiring artists: keep pushing.

“Don’t stop for anything or anyone. At the same time, I know how hard it is out here for artists like myself, starting out. “So to stay focused it will not be easy. Use your circumstances, your area, and the negativity to fuel your artistry. With God by your side, guiding your every move, your time will come,” he added. [email protected]