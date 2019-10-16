Rashied Isaacs from Mitchells Plain started a Safer Sports Fields campaign after seeing too many deaths of young children on the Cape Flats sports fields due to a lack of skilled first aiders at hand during community sports matches. The most recent incident being a 16-year-old soccer player, Imtieyaaz Wagiet, who collapsed during a match. He was the captain of Bayview FC’s Under-17 team, who played against Strandfontein AFC in Mitchells Plain.

"We all crying saying we want the kids off the street where it's a dangerous environment, but we bring them onto the sports field which is not a safe environment," said Isaacs.

"We as officials and mother bodies need to make it safe for them on the sports field.

"Because of all my work on the sports fields I realised there is a lack of first aid and emergency planning on community sports fields," he said.