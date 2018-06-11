Cape Town - The curator appointed to oversee the care of axe attack survivor Marli van Breda has approached the court to have her appointment extended.

Louise Buikman was appointed to oversee the teen's interests shortly after the then 16-year-old Marli survived the savage attack which left her mother, father and eldest brother dead at the hands of her other brother Henri. At the time, the court ordered that Marli may not be interviewed or photographed without the consent of her curator.

Last week Henri Van Breda was handed three life sentences for the 2015 murders of his parents and older brother, and 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister. In handing down the sentence, Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai said the attack at the family's De Zalze home had been committed with "innate cruelty", were premeditated and were carried out with the intent to kill.

Buikman is preparing a report for the court on the arrangements for Marli's future care which she will present on July 31.

During the sentencing phase of the trial, the court heard that Marli, who still suffers from retrograde amnesia as a result of the attempt on her life, had maintained contact with her only remaining sibling. On Monday, however, the court ordered that Henri may not attempt to make any further contact with his sister. The media ban on contact with Marli remains in place.

Henri is expected back in court on June 27 when his application to appeal both his conviction and sentence will be heard.

IOL



