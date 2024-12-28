Baboon spotted and captured in Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard

Residents of Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard were in for an unusual sight on Saturday morning when a male baboon was spotted exploring the neighbourhoods. The animal’s journey through iconic spots like Clifton, Camps Bay, and Green Point drew widespread attention and prompted a coordinated response from local authorities.

The baboon’s adventure began when it was first seen wandering along Victoria Road in Clifton. By mid-morning, it had made its way to Camps Bay, then Sea Point, and finally settled in the trees near the Green Point Traffic Department. There, the Good Hope SPCA’s wildlife unit, along with Metro Police and other enforcement agencies, monitored the animal closely.

Authorities acted swiftly to ensure the safety of both the baboon and the public. According to a JWI news update at around 2:45 PM, the animal was successfully darted by a veterinarian and transported for a medical check-up. Plans have immediately been set in motion to release the baboon back into the wild.

"The baboon which started with a visit to Camps Bay has made its way rapidly through the ward (faster than most visitors!). And is taking a break in Green Point currently. He is being closely monitored and the SPCA is with him to ensure he does not get hurt or hurt anyone else. "A vet is on the way to assist to ensure he can be safely and carefully moved out of the area and relocated back home," Ward 54 Councillor Nicola Jowell shared in a Facebook update as the situation unfolded earlier in the day. The incident showcased a well-coordinated effort among the Sea Point CID, Cape of Good Hope SPCA, and other emergency services, ensuring the baboon’s safe relocation while capturing the attention of locals and social media alike.