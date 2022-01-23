Back to school: What to remember before posting pictures to social media

Cape Town – It’s back-to-school and many families can’t wait to post back-to-school pictures - especially if it’s a milestone like ’big school’. But be careful what you post online as scamsters and kidnappers can easily use what you post against you.

Tips when posting your child online – Avoid revealing personal information. Personal information such as name, grade and school can be used by predators to build trust with the child. – We know it’s an effort but turn off geolocation and turn on privacy settings. This will ensure a high level of protection.

– If you can, blur out the picture of the school badge and any other information that might reveal school information. – Permission is important. If your child is old enough, ask them first if you may post it. – On that note, do not post pictures of other children if you do not have permission from them or their parents.