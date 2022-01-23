Back to school: What to remember before posting pictures to social media
Cape Town – It’s back-to-school and many families can’t wait to post back-to-school pictures - especially if it’s a milestone like ’big school’.
But be careful what you post online as scamsters and kidnappers can easily use what you post against you.
Tips when posting your child online
– Avoid revealing personal information. Personal information such as name, grade and school can be used by predators to build trust with the child.
– We know it’s an effort but turn off geolocation and turn on privacy settings. This will ensure a high level of protection.
– If you can, blur out the picture of the school badge and any other information that might reveal school information.
– Permission is important. If your child is old enough, ask them first if you may post it.
– On that note, do not post pictures of other children if you do not have permission from them or their parents.
One TikTok video perfectly advised parents to avoid posting personal information and instead write something simple on the chalkboard, like ’first day of school’ without any extra information.
The video has garnered nearly 5 million likes.
"Some of them have the child's name, teacher's name, school, favorite sports or activities, and maybe you don't want a bunch of strangers knowing that," the TikTok video advised.
