

Cape Town - Millions of pupils headed back to school on Wednesday as the academic year started in South Africa.

For some children going to "big school" was overwhelming and they could not hold back their tears. Others were excited about the new adventure.





Many parents found it hard to leave their little bundles of joy in the care of a stranger - especially when their children were clinging to them and sobbing uncontrollably.





Fortunately, the tears usually dry up pretty quickly as the children get down to exploring their environment and making new friends.



