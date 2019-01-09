Grade R teacher Nicole Jacobs had her hands full trying to pacify Wyatt. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Grade R teacher Nicole Jacobs had her hands full trying to pacify Wyatt. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Proud dad Thulani Dasa accompanied his daughter on her first day in Grade 1.
Proud dad Thulani Dasa accompanied his daughter on her first day in Grade 1.
IOL reader Janet Morrow's daughter started Grade 3.
IOL reader Janet Morrow's daughter started Grade 3.
Grade R teachers had their hands full with upset children on their first day at school. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Grade R teachers had their hands full with upset children on their first day at school. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Mosa (6) says goodbye to her mom Dikeledi on her first day of Grade 1 in Centurion. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)
Mosa (6) says goodbye to her mom Dikeledi on her first day of Grade 1 in Centurion. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)
IOL reader Sammy Morifi sent in this cute picture.
IOL reader Sammy Morifi sent in this cute picture.
IOL reader Yvette Snyman's daughter started Grade 1.
IOL reader Yvette Snyman's daughter started Grade 1.
Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Six-year-old Skye from Johannesburg was excited about starting Grade 1.
Six-year-old Skye from Johannesburg was excited about starting Grade 1.
Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Mackenzie (6) gives her mom, Olivia, a hug on her first day of Grade 1 in Centurion. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)
Mackenzie (6) gives her mom, Olivia, a hug on her first day of Grade 1 in Centurion. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)
Cape Town - Millions of pupils headed back to school on Wednesday as the academic year started in South Africa.
For some children going to "big school" was overwhelming and they could not hold back their tears. Others were excited about the new adventure.

Many parents found it hard to leave their little bundles of joy in the care of a stranger - especially when their children were clinging to them and sobbing uncontrollably.

Fortunately, the tears usually dry up pretty quickly as the children get down to exploring their environment and making new friends.

Here are some images and video from our photographers as well as pictures sent in by our readers.

Back to school for 1700 learners at Wallacedene Primary School in Kraaifontein. Video: Henk Kruger/African News Agency/ANA
* Send your pics to [email protected] or Whatsapp us at 0745573535.

IOL