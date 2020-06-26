Bakkie driver in prison after appearing over popular soccer player's death

The man accused of driving the bakkie on the night a popular soccer player Mikhail Amos, 24, was killed in a drive-by shooting has been sent to Pollsmoor Prison. Ikeraam Salie, 37, made his first appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where he faces murder charges for driving the vehicle on the night Amos was gunned down in Dove Road. Mikhail died shortly before arriving at hospital. The innocent young man from Steenberg was visiting in Parkwood and while standing in the street talking to friends, he was struck by several stray bullets as heartless gangsters, allegedly members of the Mongrels gang, opened fire in the street. After an intense investigation, cops arrested Salie on Monday night after the bakkie’s owner was traced.

According to police, the owner was unaware of the shooting.

Station commander Colonel Dawood Laing says the suspect is expected back in court on 1 July, adding: “We are still looking for the shooter.”

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a wanted hitman for the Mongrels has been sent back to jail after his dramatic arrest at Wynberg Court on Tuesday morning.

Moeneeb Isaacs, 22, was seen crying in the dock as Grassy Park cops told Magistrate Goolam Bawa they were there to arrest the man who was currently out on bail for murder.

He was in court for the murder of a 40-year-old man in Parkwood in December.

On Monday night, Isaacs allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old man and wounded a 25-year-old man.

“He was also sent to Pollsmoor Prison and will return to court after seven days for a bail information hearing. We will be opposing both bail applications,” added Laing.

Daily Voice