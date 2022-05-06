Bank card scammer sentenced to three years in prison

Lunga Bornside, 36, was convicted on 13 charges of fraud and contravening the Electronic Communications and Transaction Act (ECT) 25 of 2002.

Cape Town – The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Bellville convicted and sentenced a bank card scammer earlier this week.

According to Zinzi Hani, the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Bornsode was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport in 2019.

This after members of the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team received a tip-off.

She said Bornside was granted R1 000 bail at his first court appearance, however, he was rearrested in November 2021 after a warrant of arrest was issued for his failure to appear in court.