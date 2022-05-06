Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, May 6, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Bank card scammer sentenced to three years in prison

A man who cloned bank cards has been jailed. Picture:Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA) Archives

A man who cloned bank cards has been jailed. Picture:Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 36m ago

Share

Cape Town – The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Bellville convicted and sentenced a bank card scammer earlier this week.

Lunga Bornside, 36, was convicted on 13 charges of fraud and contravening the Electronic Communications and Transaction Act (ECT) 25 of 2002.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to Zinzi Hani, the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Bornsode was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport in 2019.

This after members of the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team received a tip-off.

She said Bornside was granted R1 000 bail at his first court appearance, however, he was rearrested in November 2021 after a warrant of arrest was issued for his failure to appear in court.

More on this

He was remanded behind bars until his case was concluded.

Bornside pleaded guilty to all charges and entered into a plea agreement with the state.

The court sentenced him to six years’ imprisonment on the 13 charges of fraud, of which three years were suspended with conditions.

Story continues below Advertisment

He was further sentenced to three years imprisonment for contravening the ECT Act linked to the card cloning scam. The court ordered the three years to be suspended for a period of five years.

Thus, Bornside will effectively serve three years behind bars.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

crime, law and justicefraudHawksNPACape TownSouth AfricaCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke