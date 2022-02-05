Beaches, tidal pools closed owing to pump failure

Several beaches and tidal pools in Cape Town will be closed to the public after a pump failed at the Camps Bay marine outfall. The beaches and tidal pools that will be closed are as follows:

– Camps Bay Beach – Glen Beach – Camps Bay

– Maiden’s Cove tidal pools The City of Cape Town’s water and sanitation department is attending to the pump station at the Camps Bay marine outfall after it experienced pump failure on Friday evening. This has resulted in the flooding of the pump station, leaving it out of operation.

According to a statement by the City, water samples will be taken at all locations to monitor pollution. The beaches will reopen only when water sampling indicates a return to normal levels. Once pumping to the sea begins again, the beaches are expected to be closed for at least two to three days.

There will also be signage erected in the area at both the beaches and tidal pools advising the public of the situation. “It is suspected that the cause of the failure of the two main pumps at the Camps Bay marine outfall could be related to an electrical fault resulting from the frequent power outages. The water and sanitation department team is addressing the pump failure and will do a full assessment as to the root cause thereof,” said the City. Residents and businesses in Camps Bay and its surrounding areas have been urged to reduce their wastewater by limiting use of washing machines and dishwashers and only flushing their toilets when necessary until further notice is given.