Beachgoers, residents expect major delays as roadworks start in Fish Hoek on Wednesday

Cape Town - Beachgoers, residents and businesses on Fish Hoek’s Main Road will experience increased commuting times and are advised to use alternative routes as roadworks will start on Wednesday. A stop-go-system will be implemented on Main Road as the road will be resurfaced one lane at a time from Clovelly Road to the Fish Hoek traffic circle adjacent to the Fish Hoek Beach.

“Commuters are also advised to avoid travelling to Fish Hoek via Muizenberg and Kalk Bay, and to use alternative routes where possible,” the City of Cape Town said on Monday. Motorists will be affected by the stop-go-system from 9am to 4pm from Wednesday until Friday. As well as on Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5. The city has warned motorists that the planned time frame of resurfacing the road might be extended in the event of inclement weather.

“The City is thanking residents and commuters for their patience and support during this time,” the City said. The picturesque coastline is one of Cape Town’s iconic features for tourists and locals, and the stop-go-system is not expected to occur over the weekend. However, under normal circumstances when there are no roadworks, gridlocked traffic on Main Road has become a standard consequence of the coast's popularity.

It is 16.31. We're stuck at the Fish Hoek circle and scarcely moving. Still need to get through Kalk Bay and Muizenberg 😱 pic.twitter.com/5YljJWLnDe — 🇿🇦Tourguide_Brahm (@Tourguide_Brahm) January 22, 2022 “It is 16.31. We’re stuck at the Fish Hoek circle and scarcely moving. Still need to get through Kalk Bay and Muizenberg,” a Twitter user shared earlier this year. I'm so gonna be late for work..heavy traffic between Fish Hoek to Muizenberg road. — Mandla Ncumeza 🇿🇦 (@Chef_Mandlacook) February 8, 2017 Meanwhile, some suggest travelling by train is one way to avoid the frustration of the traffic associated with Fish Hoek’s Main Road. The train from Simon's town to fish hoek,Kalk bay up to muizenberg is a thing of beauty. Skip the traffic enjoy the scenery and it's clean and safe https://t.co/pvewv4ay9l — W.Wolff🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@cutecumber0202) January 8, 2022 According to Metrorail Western Cape, the route to Fish Hoek is operational.

