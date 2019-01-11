Beaufort West Deputy Mayor, Truman Prince, was admitted to hospital, after he suffered a heart attack at his home, the ANC in the Western Cape said. Picture: Michael Walker

Johannesburg - Beaufort West Deputy Mayor, Truman Prince, was admitted to hospital on Friday, after he suffered a heart attack at his home, the African National Congress in the Western Cape said. "He is said to be in a stable condition and recovering in Beaufort West hospital," ANC Western Cape spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said in a statement.

In the past 15 years Prince, the scandal-plagued Karoo politician, has been mayor three times as well as municipal manager - which each term mired in controversy.

In August 2010, Prince, who was the Central Karoo Municipality manager at the time, was arrested in Laingsburg on a charge of drunk driving.

Prince, was dismissed by the municipality in 2005 on charges of sexual misconduct, arising from a television expose of him flirting with teenage girls. He appealed against his dismissal and was reinstated as municipality manager in June 2007.

He was dismissed from the job two months later. Prince was given the right to appeal and got his post back.

In 2006, Prince was reportedly arrested and faced charges of assault and crimen injuria.

According to reports at the time, Prince, a former mayor and former municipal manager, was alleged to have attacked two ANC canvassers.

African News Agency (ANA)