Beware of fake health inspectors, City of Cape Town warns businesses

The City of Cape Town has issued a warning to businesses about individuals posing as health officials in an attempt to defraud them. This scam, which is not new, could potentially leave unsuspecting business owners financially disadvantaged. Over the past few weeks, these impostors have been approaching businesses, claiming they can issue health-related approvals for a fee. The City has emphasised that no official is allowed to directly accept payments from clients.

Payments for any applications should only be made at a City cash office or through an electronic funds transfer into the City's official bank account. Furthermore, City employees are prohibited from requesting or accepting any rewards, gifts, or favours. "If anyone approaches your business for an inspection and asks for direct payment or any other kind of favour, always verify their credentials," warned Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health.

She also urged business owners and their staff to be familiar with the relevant legislation and to know the officials at their nearest Environmental Health office to reduce the risk of scams. All genuine health officials employed by the City have identity cards displaying their photograph, designation, office location, and details of the health-related legislation they are authorised to enforce. Moreover, Certificates of Acceptability issued by City Health are printed on paper with a unique City logo imprinted onto holographic foil to prevent forgery.