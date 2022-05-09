Beware of fake prepaid electricity token scam!

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has urged residents to be aware of a prepaid electricity scam doing the rounds online. The City’s energy directorate has urged residents to be vigilant when approached with an offer online and reminded residents to only purchase electricity from approved vendors.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The City is aware that the scammer is claiming to be able to provide residents with electricity prepaid tokens at a substantially discounted rate. It should be noted that any units bought via this scam will not be accepted by City prepaid electricity meters and effectively, customers will lose the money paid. “Residents are encouraged to only purchase units from reputable vendors and are reminded that they may find vendors by making use of the City’s new load-shedding app or by visiting the City’s website,” said mayoral committee member for energy, Councillor Beverley van Reenen. The City of Cape Town is urging residents to be alert about a online scam making the rounds. It offers tips to save electricity on its website. Picture: City of Cape Town She said if residents choose to make the purchase from these scammers it will be money wasted and lost. The City cannot refund residents in these situations.

Van Reenen emphasised the importance of ‘if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is’. “Households which are struggling financially are reminded that they can reduce their household electricity bills by using less. To a large extent, the power is truly in their hands to reduce costs. “There are several ways that households can reduce their electricity usage and, by doing so, reduce the amount of money spent.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The City also has help available for registered indigent people and pensioners, as well as those who have been severely affected by Covid-19. “Residents should please contact the City to see if they qualify for assistance,” van Reenen said. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious behaviour to law enforcement agencies or the City of Cape Town’s fraud hotline on 0800 323 130 alternatively residents can contact police.

Story continues below Advertisment