Beware of this EPWP job scam doing the rounds on WhatsApp

The City of Cape Town has urged jobseekers to be aware of a current Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) scam. The scam is circulating on WhatsApp and refers to a mass recruitment for EPWP in 2023. It invites jobseekers to apply via an external link for a work opportunity with a monthly stipend between R7,000 and R20,000.

Mayoral committee member for Urban Waste Management, Alderman Grant Twigg said the link has since been deactivated, however, there is concerns that some job seekers are still falling victim to similar trick. The EPWP scam. Photo: City of Cape Town He has reiterated that residents need to know how to distinguish a real job opportunity from a fake one. “‘We appeal to job seekers to please be extra vigilant. It is very important to note that the City would never ask community members to pay for job opportunities, or to pay to apply for a job,” Twigg said.

Here are common signs of a job scam: · The recruiter contacts you · You receive a job offer right away · The pay is suspiciously high

· Job requirements and description are vague · The company requires payment from you to be eligible for consideration · The job promises that you will get wealthy fast

· Communication appears unprofessional (spelling/grammar errors) · Contact information for the employer or company is missing · A company requests confidential information before hiring

How to register for EPWP job opportunities: To be considered for EPWP work opportunities, you have to register on the Jobseekers’ Database at your local sub-council office. Bring a copy of your CV, your ID or a valid South African work permit. EPWP beneficiaries are randomly selected from this database.