Durban - Police minister Bheki Cele lacked an understanding of the law and had displayed disrespect for residents of Cape Town with his recent negative utterances about law enforcement in the city, mayor Dan Plato said on Thursday.
He called on the police minister to retract his assertions and apologise.
Plato termed as "false" Cele saying the city's law enforcement officers were acting "outside legislative structures", did not have the correct documentation, and that they needed to be brought "within the law".
He also called the officers a group of "unaccountable" "thugs" who should be jailed "with their leaders".
Cele made the comments in parliament on Wednesday.