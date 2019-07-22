Police Minister Bheki Cele will visit the family of the police constable who was shot and killed in Delft at the weekend. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele will on Tuesday visit the family of the police constable who was shot and killed in Delft at the weekend and visit his colleagues who were injured in the attack, the minister's office said. "Following a shooting incident where SAPS members were shot at in Delft on Sunday morning, Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele will visit the members who were injured as well as the family of the late Constable Khetiwe."

Constable Construction Khetiwe, 32, was shot in the head by a gunman in Delft South who also wounded two fellow officers who were on patrol with him. One was shot in the eye and the other in the arm.

Shortly after the incident the suspect attacked a second police vehicle in a neighbouring street. SAPS officers retaliated and shot the suspect in his left leg and he was subsequently arrested.

African News Agency (ANA)