Bishops Diocesan College chairperson, Crispin Sonn, resigns with immediate effect

Crispin Sonn, Chairperson of the Council of Cape Town’s prestigious boarding school, Bishops Diocesan College has resigned from his position with immediate effect. His resignation was announced by the school on Thursday.

Sonn’s resignation comes a month after he was forced to issue an apology for writing a pro-Palestine on his Facebook page. The post which has since been deleted, left a bitter taste on the Bishops council which led Sonn to apologise for his actions. “We want to convey that the posting of the views on social media was a deeply inappropriate act which was unacceptable to many members of the Bishops Community and contrary to the values which we believe to be fundamental to Bishops,” said Members of the Old Diocessan Union after the post.

In his apology, Sonn said after reading many of the comments in response to the post, he realised that the message he had intended to share, had been misunderstood by some people hence he immediately withdrew and deleted the post. “I want to clarify that my intention was not to single out any particular grouping or belief system, but rather to condemn the harmful practice of dehumanisation in all its forms. I regret that I didn’t articulate what I intended as a non-partisan message more clearly and with greater sensitivity. I’m sorry for the offence my post has caused,” he said at the time. The school said Sonn led the Council for at least two years and had led the position empathy, strategic skill, dedication and great wisdom.

“As Chair through our 175th year, he can look back on a job well done, this year in particular. Crispin held oversight over some remarkable achievements including the Ubuntu Learning Centre, a new Rowing Centre, the consecration of the Brooke Chapel and dedication of the three special stained-glass windows, the writing of the updated history of the school along with the many sporting and cultural festivals and activities. “We will miss his firm yet fair approach to a myriad of issues and the manner in which he has made people feel heard and valued. We wish him and his family well and thank him for the supportive role he has played over the past two years,’’ said the school. Furthermore, the school mentioned that Dr Chris Haw, an existing member of Council, will be acting as the new Chairperson.