Black Business Council says government does not have a proper plan to end load shedding

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Matabane said this was not the first time that the president had to come back from an international visit as a result of power cuts, but nothing has been done to stop it.

"What has not been done is to have the plan with clear deadlines and if it hasn't been done someone has to be accountable, and remember the Eskom board was only appointed three months back and they said we should give them 90 days to do a proper evaluation. By now they should have found something and have a plan on how they are going to deal with power cuts.

“We have indicated many times to President Ramaphosa that the only scientifically proven solution to load shedding is to improve energy availability by fixing the current Eskom fleet. If they do anything like solar energy, those things haven't been proven to solve load shedding problems.