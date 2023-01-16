Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Black Business Council says government does not have a proper plan to end load shedding

Eskom has currently embarked on extensive load shedding. Picture: Nadine Hutton/Bloomberg

Published 28m ago

Cape Town - Black Business Council South Africa CEO Kganki Matabane says the government does not have a proper plan and timelines to end Eskom’s woes and load shedding.

This follows after President Cyril Ramaphosa had cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland amid the power crisis in South Africa.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Matabane said this was not the first time that the president had to come back from an international visit as a result of power cuts, but nothing has been done to stop it.

"What has not been done is to have the plan with clear deadlines and if it hasn't been done someone has to be accountable, and remember the Eskom board was only appointed three months back and they said we should give them 90 days to do a proper evaluation. By now they should have found something and have a plan on how they are going to deal with power cuts.

“We have indicated many times to President Ramaphosa that the only scientifically proven solution to load shedding is to improve energy availability by fixing the current Eskom fleet. If they do anything like solar energy, those things haven't been proven to solve load shedding problems.

“We had strongly proposed that this is the area that needs to be paid more attention to and even though we did make proposals we haven't seen any plans being implemented and no one wants to be held accountable for that as well,” he said.

Matabane says that since 2019 there have been promises to fix the Eskom crisis and now there is an urgent need to come up with a strong plan and start implementing.

IOL

