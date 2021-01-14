Blackmailed for R3 000 after sending naked pictures to his wife on WhatsApp

Cape Town – A Strandfontein dad is furious after his social media accounts were hacked by a blackmailer who has threatened to share his naked pictures unless he pays R3 000. The 51-year-old man, who asked not to be named, says the hacker even created fake newspaper articles and threatened to publish pictures of his penis, but he refuses to be extorted. The distraught man says he sent the sexy pictures to his wife when he was separated from her for over a month, but now he is being unfairly labelled as an abuser by the hacker. ’’The person sent me newspaper articles and told me they were going to expose me if I don’t pay them R3 000,“ says a Strandfontein man. Picture: Supplied

“We have been married for 30 years and we are still mal vir mekaar (crazy for each other),” he explains.

“It all started in December when I got a work contract and had to be away from home.

“I didn’t even get to see my wife on Christmas and so we had intimate conversations and sent each other some pictures of which some were nudes.

The dad says he got a fright last Thursday when he got a WhatsApp message from a random number demanding airtime, “then another number started messaging me and started making threats”. Picture: Supplied

“I was just really missing my wife and this was our way of staying connected while I was away.”

The dad says last Thursday he got a fright when he got a WhatsApp message from a random number demanding airtime.

“I didn’t know who the person was and they pretended to be a woman and demanded airtime and I was like what the hell, so I blocked the number.

“Then another number started messaging me and started making threats.”

The man says he was left dumbstruck when the blackmailer sent him the same pictures he had sent his wife, as well as screengrabs from his Facebook profile.

“I was shocked and confused because I don’t know how they hacked my accounts and my phone,” he says.

“The person sent me newspaper articles and told me they were going to expose me if I don’t pay them R3 000 and when I told them I don’t have money, they even told me to make payment arrangements and gave me an FNB account number.”

He went to Strandfontein Police Station to report the extortion, but says he was told the matter would have to be investigated by the Cybercrimes Unit.

“I was there on Saturday and was referred to a sergeant, who told me they have to speak to the station commander about how to handle the case.

“I went back on Monday but the sergeant was leaving the station and I asked that he call me.

“I am so horrified and feel so violated that I have deleted all my social media profiles.

“These were intimate pictures for my wife and it is just our way of being loving. We are very much ougat and kinky.”

In 2018, a Milnerton man told the Daily Voice he was also the victim of a female scammer who demanded R5 000 or she would publish pictures of his penis on social media and in a tabloid newspaper.

