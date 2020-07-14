Blind man, girlfriend left homeless after gangsters throw petrol bomb over fence

Cape Town – A blind man and his girlfriend have been left homeless after their wendy house was petrol-bombed in Mitchells Plain. Christabell Damonse and Eric Fitzgibbon say they are lucky to have escaped unharmed, but have lost everything. Eric, 68, is now staying with his sister in Elsies River until they can rebuild. “I’m still in shock because of what happened to our home, I was lucky I was not inside,” he says. Christabell says they were in the main house on Saturday when their backyard dwelling was attacked.

Wendy house in Mitchells Plain petrol-bombed. Picture: Solly Lottering

“We were in front of the house because there was a shooting in the streets when they threw a petrol bomb over the fence at the back.

“We don’t have any enemies which makes it hard for me to understand who could have done this,” she says.

They suspect that the bombing was gang-related, but when the Daily Voice contacted the police, they did not respond to queries before going to print.

Christabell says she is unemployed and does not know how she will rebuild her home.

“We lost everything in that fire and I don’t know where we will get the money to start afresh.”

“It’s really sad because it is the middle of winter now, and will become a burden to other people when we had our own place to live in.”

The couple has now appealed for help with clothing, household items and building materials.

If you would like to assist, call them on 072 324 5004 or 073 480 7776.

