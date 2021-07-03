Blocked nose and sore throat? You should assume you have Covid-19, says Western Cape Dept of Health

Cape Town - If you have a sore throat, headache, runny nose or any flu-like symptoms it’s best to assume that you have Covid-19 and to self-isolate the Western Cape Department of Health says. The department says the symptoms for the Delta variant of the virus, which is driving the current spike in infections across South Africa, are identical to those of the common cold or flu.

“If you have flu-like symptoms whether Covid or not the responsible thing to do is to isolate,” Mark van der Heever, the deputy director for communication in the department told IOL on Saturday. Van der Heever confirmed that there are “several variants” of the virus present in the in the province. While more work was needed to understand why, the Delta variant’s symptoms appear to be milder than other variants and people could think that they had just contracted an ordinary cold, Professor Mary-Ann Davies, director of the University of Cape Town’s Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research, said at the Western Cape’s weekly digicon on Thursday.