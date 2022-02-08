Blue Downs woman helps track down man who allegedly raped her

Western Cape - A woman who was allegedly raped by her neighbour who had lured her to his house with chocolate and wine, had him arrested after asking for help on social media. The 26-year-old Blue Downs resident says she opened a rape case against the 41-year-old man.

Fearing he would skip the country and return to Namibia, she looked for help online. “I was violated on Sunday by a man I have known for some time,” she says. “He told me that he had bought me wine and chocolates but when I got there to fetch it, he raped me in his house.

“I screamed but no one came to help and he locked all the doors.” The woman claimed the man pretended like he did nothing wrong. “He asked me to sleep over and said his place was mine too, almost like we started a relationship.

“The next morning he sent me a ‘Good Morning baby’ text and he kept sending those types of messages until the day he was arrested.” She made a case at Kuils River police station the day after her ordeal and the man fled. “I kept informing the investigating officer about where he was but she didn’t move fast enough,” she says.

“He even asked to meet with me and said that he wanted to make it up to me, but I refused and that is why I took the matter to social media.” In a Facebook post on Friday, she asked people who knew his whereabouts to contact her. “Within hours I got an anonymous call and the person told me where exactly the suspect was and the people also called the police.”