Residents of Cape Town's historic Bo-Kaap say muggings in the famous suburb, formerly known as the Malay Quarter, have become a daily occurrence. Picture: Supplied by ER24

Cape Town - Residents of Cape Town's historic Bo-Kaap say muggings in the famous suburb, formerly known as the Malay Quarter, have become a daily occurrence. On Tuesday morning a French tourist was stabbed in the neck and her backpack stolen during a violent mugging in Chiappini Street.

The row of colourful houses draws hundreds of tourists every day, but with little security in the area, they are increasingly becoming easy targets.

Bo-Kaap resident Lucy Martin told the African News Agency (ANA) that muggings happen regularly.

Her boyfriend Tristan Chesselet said he heard a woman screaming for help and went to investigate.

He said neighbours had already rushed to her assistance where she was lying on the pavement, bleeding from the violent attack.

"She was crying, I'm not sure how severe the wound was. Some of our neighbours were already outside. The ambulance and police took 45 minutes to arrive on the scene," Chesselet said.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage from the camera of a resident's house.

A tour guide, who wished to remain anonymous, told ANA that he is considering taking the tourist attraction off his destination list as the safety risks are simply too high.

He said a German tourist was attacked when they visited the area three months ago.

Her necklace was ripped off her neck, but she was not injured in the attack.

No arrests have been made.

African News Agency (ANA)