Bodies lie scattered as seven shot dead at traditional ceremony

Cape Town – Seven men were gunned down in a massacre in Gugulethu on Wednesday. NY79 was crowded with vehicles and people who had come to see what had occurred as the bodies of the deceased lay scattered.

At least three bodies lay on top of another, hidden behind a BMW parked outside a home. A few feet away lay two other bodies. Police confirmed that they are investigating the murder incident that took place in Gugulethu NY79. It is alleged that the deceased were attending a traditional ceremony when they were attacked.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said: ’’Police crime scene experts are still scouring the scene in NY 79, Gugulethu, where five people were shot dead by yet-to-be identified suspects. who later fled in a vehicle. ’’Two other individuals were wounded in the shooting incident. They were rushed to a medical facility for treatment, where they later died.’’ She said police have instituted the 72 Activation Plan for the mobilisation of resources in search of gunmen who shot and killed the deceased.

Potelwa said reports indicate the deceased were attending a traditional ceremony. The motive for the shooting incident is yet to be determined. She said the identities of the deceased would only be released once relatives have been informed. Western Cape acting police commissioner Major-General Thembisile Patekile said police teams are already pursuing several leads.