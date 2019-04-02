The body of one-year-old Orderick Lucas was found in a drain around the corner from his grandmother's house in Eersteriver on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The body of one-year-old Orderick Lucas was found in a drain in Eersteriver on Tuesday afternoon. The drain is around the corner from his grandmother's house.

His body was allegedly found by neighbourhood watch members who were searching the area for the missing boy.

Orderick went missing on March 24, but was only reported missing by his mother four days later.

His mother, Davideen Lucas, 28, told officers at Kleinvlei SAPS she had left her son with a friend as she had to go to the hospital on Monday, but the male friend claimed he had given the boy back to her.

On Saturday, 30 March, police arrested Davideen and her mother, Cornelia Scheepers, 50, on charges of contravention of a court order, child abandonment and child neglect.

However, the charges against them were provisionally withdrawn in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court.

According to a court order, Davideen is not allowed near her children, Orderick and her five-year-old twins, after social workers noticed signs of abuse.

It is alleged Orderick’s arm was broken after his mother fell with him on her back while she was high on drugs.

The child was also burned with a tik lolly and bite marks were found on his tiny body.

He spent two months in hospital.

